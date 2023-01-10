Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has set out plans to fund 300 additional interim care home beds to help address extreme NHS pressures.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already said Scotland's hospitals are "almost completely full", with bed occupancy exceeding 95% last week, in the face of "truly unprecedented" pressures.

Speaking to parliament, Mr Yousaf said a total of £8m of funding will be made available to identify additional interim spaces within care homes.

Opposition parties called the situation a “national emergency” and a "humanitarian emergency" which was costing lives and accused the health secretary of failing to plan properly.