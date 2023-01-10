The Scottish education secretary says the sides in the teachers pay negotiations are still "some distance apart".

Primary schools across Scotland are closed all day as teachers walk out in the dispute over pay.

Last-ditch talks between unions and Scottish government officials held on Monday failed to prevent strike action.

Further walkouts will take place at Scottish secondary schools on Wednesday.

Shirley-Anne Somerville told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that talks had been constructive, but the current pay demands were "simply unaffordable".