Health secretary 'lost trust of NHS' - Scottish Conservatives

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane believes Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has lost the trust of the NHS and must go.

Dr Gulhane was speaking after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told a news briefing that Scotland's health service was suffering its toughest winter yet.

He said: "He [Humza Yousaf] has lost the trust of the health service; he has lost the trust of patients - it seems he has lost the trust of Nicola Sturgeon, It is time he was resigning and leaving."