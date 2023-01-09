Scottish hospitals are almost full, says Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland's hospitals are "almost completely full", with bed occupancy exceeding 95% last week, the first minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon said services were facing "truly unprecedented" pressures.

Demand for hospital beds had been driven up by "extraordinary" levels of winter flu, rising rates of Covid infections and cases of Strep A.

Ms Sturgeon said more work needed to be done to prevent unnecessary hospital attendances and to speed up discharges.