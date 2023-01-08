The Scottish Health Secretary has said there is an unprecedented crisis in the NHS this winter.

Humza Yousaf told BBC Scotland that some patients were not receiving the standard of care he would wish and said there was high levels of delayed discharge from hospitals.

Mr Yousaf said investment in social care and efforts to improve conditions for health care staff had helped create capacity in the NHS.

Doctor Lailah Peel, Deputy BMA Scotland Chair, said patient safety was at risk in A&E departments across Scotland.