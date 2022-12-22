Scotland has become the first part of the UK to approve a self-identification system for people who want to change their legal gender.

The Scottish Parliament backed the controversial proposals by 86 to 39 in the final vote.

The reforms were opposed by several SNP MSPs, with one government minister resigning in protest earlier this year.

Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said evidence from other countries had shown improved rights for trans people did not negatively impact others.