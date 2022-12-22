Scotland has become the first part of the UK to approve a self-identification system for people who want to change their legal gender.

The Scottish Parliament backed the controversial proposals by 86 to 39 in the final vote.

Conservative MSP Russell Findlay said he would not go home and tell his daughter he was proud of what had happened.

He said: "I will tell her the parliament let her down and let down other women across Scotland."

Mr Findlay said the passing of the law had been "railroaded through with selective regard for evidence and little regard for women's concerns".