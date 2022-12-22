Mixed reaction as controversial Scottish gender reforms become law
Scotland has become the first part of the UK to approve a self-identification system for people who want to change their legal gender.
The Scottish Parliament backed the controversial proposals by 86 to 39 in the final vote.
The reforms were opposed by several SNP MSPs, with one government minister resigning in protest earlier this year.
There were shouts of "shame on you" from protestors in the public galley as the result was announced.