Motorists ignore no-turn junction in Edinburgh

Campaigners estimate that hundreds of motorists have flouted a no-turn rule at the junction of Leith Walk and London Road in Edinburgh since it was imposed over a month ago.

By turning left the vehicles illegally travel through a pedestrian crossing.

Edward Tissiman, a local resident who walks over the pedestrian crossing on his way to work, said he filmed dozens of cars ignoring the signs after nearly being knocked down at the junction.

TV and radio host and avid cycling campaigner Jeremy Vine has now joined residents in calling for a solution to the problem.

City of Edinburgh Council said it was making changes at the junction in an attempt to make it harder for drivers to ignore the turning ban.