'Doddie was incredible - he'll be truly missed'

Hundreds of people gathered in the Scottish Borders for a memorial service celebrating the life of rugby legend Doddie Weir.

The former Scotland international died in November, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The BBC has been speaking to fans - many dressed in Doddie’s signature tartan - who gathered at the home of his former team, Melrose Rugby Club.

Video journalist: Morgan Spence

