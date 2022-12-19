The children of Doddie Weir have paid tribute to their father by reading a poem about him during a memorial service in the Borders.

The former Scotland rugby international died six years after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

His sons, Hamish, Angus and Ben, wore tartan suits - similar to those worn by their father - for the service at Melrose Parish Church.

They recited Requiem for Doddie (The Mad Giraffe) by Timmy Douglas - in reference to his playing style.