Subjects in Scottish schools could be cut, warns teaching union
Some school subjects will have to scrapped as a result of the Scottish government's budget, a teaching union chief has said.
Jim Thewliss, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland union, claimed the number of pupils per class would also rise, with teacher vacancies to remain unfilled.
It comes as Cosla warned of job losses and service cuts in local authorities. The government says it will work with local authorities to "protect what matters in Scottish society".