The Libyan man in US custody accused of being the Lockerbie bomber should be tried in a court chosen by the United Nations, according to a leading campaigner.

Dr Jim Swire, whose daughter Flora died in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103, said the trial should not take place in the US or Scotland.

Abu Agila Masud is accused of making the bomb which killed 270 people.

Other families have welcomed news he will be tried in the United States.