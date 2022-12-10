A new cultural centre for Ukrainians in Scotland has opened.

The building, situated in the grounds of a Church of Scotland site in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, gives refugees a place where they can stay in touch with their community and traditions.

Art, music and cooking activities are planned, alongside language classes.

Oksana Mavrodii, chairwoman of the Glasgow Board of The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, told the BBC about importance of the centre to the community.