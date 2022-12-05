Glasgow Airport passengers evacuated amid police lockdown
Passengers have been evacuated from Glasgow Airport after security staff discovered a suspicious item in luggage.
Police were called to the scene at about 06:00 while passengers were later moved into the car park for two hours.
Staff provided emergency blankets to protect against the cold. A number of flights were cancelled or delayed while investigations were carried out.
Police Scotland later confirmed passengers were being allowed back into the building and that the incident had been stood down.