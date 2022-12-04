Ian Blackford denies being pushed out by SNP MPs

Ian Blackford has denied he was pushed out of his role as SNP Westminster leader.

Mr Blackford stood down after five years in the post after weeks of speculation that some colleagues were plotting to replace him.

He told BBC Scotland he took the decision to go but also claimed he would have been re-elected for the role.

A new SNP leader will be selected at the Westminster group's AGM on Tuesday.

Only Alison Thewliss, the Glasgow Central MP, has been confirmed as standing so far.

However, there has been widespread speculation that Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn will also enter the race to be the next group leader.