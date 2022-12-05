Woodland Trust Scotland volunteer parties tackle rhododendron ponticum
Progress to improve areas of Scotland which are protected for nature has stalled, a report warns.
About 18% of the land is now legally protected but Scottish Environment Link says some of that protection is not effective.
Its report calls for a more strategic approach to improving conditions in protected areas like tackling the spread of rhododendron and better deer management.
Rhododendrum ponticum spreads rapidly and can smother vast areas, preventing native species from taking hold.