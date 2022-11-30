Killer who struck on 18th birthday captured on CCTV

A teenager who murdered a stranger after a day spent in a pub celebrating his 18th birthday has been detained for life.

Brian McKillop, 19, repeatedly kicked and stamped on James Britton as he was heading home in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on 20 October last year.

Mr Britton, 51, lost consciousness and died in hospital from his injuries 15 days later.

CCTV footage released by the Crown Office captured the killer before and after the murder.

The first clip, recorded at 23:48, shows McKillop appearing agitated, angry and kicking a bike at Rutherglen Train Station.

The teenager was also seen wandering around the area and gesticulating at passers-by.

At 23:59 – the camera timestamp is 20 minutes out - McKillop was filmed walking past the Star Hand Car Wash, away from the direction from where Mr Britton was last seen.

The footage ends with police arriving on the scene to arrest him.