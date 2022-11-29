'The impact of Katie's death in prison has been massive'

Katie Allan was a third year student at Glasgow University when she was jailed for a hit and run incident. She was just 21 when she took her own life in Polmont in 2018.

Her mother Linda Allan, who is an academic and co-author of the report, said: "People in prison are being failed by the state and losing their lives in the care of the state. And very often - in our opinion - that is avoidable."

Katie's father Stuart said there had been more than 50 suicides in Scottish jails since Katie died.

"The impact on us has been massive," he said.

"You don't go a day or a moment in the day without thinking about Katie."