A group of volunteers in East Lothian who've been building a replica World War One plane for more than 20 years are hoping to finally fly it in the coming months.

The members of the Aviation Preservation Society of Scotland (APSS)- who're mostly retired - have followed the original plans for the Sopwith Strutter to minute detail.

The Sopwith 1½ Strutter was the first British two-seater fighter plane to have a machine-gun synchronised with its propeller.

Retired engineer Len Hart is one of more than 40 APSS members, aged between 64 and 96-years-old. He has been part of the project for well over a decade.

The 73-year-old said: "At the beginning we just used to come once a week and work but as it's been taking shape you can actually see that it's going to fly."

He is proud of the enormous effort they have put in over the years.

"Every single piece you see is hand-made - filed and cut," Len said.

If all goes to plan, the replica Sopwith Strutter should be in the air at some time next year.

But there's no time for the team to put their feet up.

They have already started work on their next replica plane.