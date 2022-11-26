Former Scotland international Doddie Weir has died at the age of 52, after a long battle with motor neurone disease.

Weir, capped 61 times between 1990 and 2000, announced that he had been diagnosed with MND in June 2017 and helped raise millions through his My Name'5 Doddie foundation.

The lock was given an OBE in 2019 for services to rugby, to MND research and to the Borders community.

"Doddie was an inspirational force of nature," said the Weir family.