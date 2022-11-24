The union Unison which represents health workers said it recognised fresh pay offer containing 7.5% rises was the best that could have been negotiated.

Spokeswoman Wilma Brown told the BBC: “The new package demonstrates that we are concerned about everybody’s take-home pay these days and the professional groups have lost out a lot of money over the years during austerity and various other reasons and that this goes some way to starting to make that up.

“Is it enough? No we would have wanted more but we believe that this is the best deal that we will get through negotiation.”