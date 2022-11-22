'I'm a criminal lawyer and I'm dyslexic'

A dyslexic solicitor has been telling how he was called out for using his phone in court to help him read notes.

Thomas McGovern is a year into the job and had hoped to keep his learning difficulty a secret.

He realised he would have to be open about his dyslexia after being branded “unprofessional” by a sheriff in Glasgow for reading from his mobile.

Mr McGovern said that, for him, dyslexia can be something that helps you think differently, rather than hold you back.