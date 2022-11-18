Dog spooked by firework found after 11 days

An Aberdeenshire couple camped out in the wild during an 11-day search for their missing dog.

Four-year-old beagle Millie escaped from her garden in Peterhead after being scared by a firework on Bonfire Night.

Owners Jon Mitchell, 41, and Jonathan Stephen, 27, used heat sensors and midnight barbecues throughout the Blackhills area to lure her back.

On 16 November she was spotted in a field and they were finally reunited - a moment that was captured on a drone.