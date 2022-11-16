A Dundee building badly damaged by fire is being demolished.

The exterior walls of the former Robertson's furniture shop are being knocked down before the internal steel structure is dismantled.

Crews battled the blaze for nine hours after the alarm was raised at about 18:00 on Saturday. The building on Barrack Street dates back to the 1930s but has been empty since 2011.

Detectives confirmed on Sunday that the fire was being treated as deliberate and officers were carrying out inquiries to identify those responsible.