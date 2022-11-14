Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held.

Several wreaths were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot.

Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful".

Police Scotland confirmed they were investigating the incident.

Ch Insp Murray Tait said: "Our inquiries are ongoing after poppy wreaths were set on fire at the war memorial in High Street, Edinburgh about 05:00 on Monday.

"I utterly condemn this appalling act of vandalism, especially at this time of year when remembrance services have just been held across the country."