A large fire has destroyed an abandoned listed building in Dundee city centre.

Crews battled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop for nine hours after the alarm was raised at about 18:00 on Saturday.

The building on Barrack Street dates back to the 1930s but has been empty since 2011.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said nine appliances were at the scene until around 03:00 and confirmed there had been no reported casualties.