'He knocked my boy down and he drove away'
A mum has described the anguish of seeing the hit-and-run killer of her teenage son avoid jail.
Amanda McIlquham's son Steven died on New Year's Day 2020.
The 15-year-old was walking to his grandparents' house in Wishaw when he was hit by a Volkswagen Golf.
Brian Buchanan admitted causing Steven's death by careless driving and failing to stop after the fatal crash.
But at Hamilton Sheriff Court last week, he was spared a custodial sentence - because of his age.
The sheriff - Martin Jones KC - said he was "constrained" in his sentence because of current guidelines on sentencing people under 25.