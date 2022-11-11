People across Scotland marked Remembrance Day by falling silent for two minutes at 11:00.

An Armistice Day service of remembrance in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens was called off due to high winds - but many still gathered at the capital's war memorial to pay their respects.

Poppyscotland said the decision was taken by City of Edinburgh Council and a service was instead held at the charity's headquarters and broadcast live on Facebook.

Elsewhere First Minister Nicola Sturgeon marked the occasion in Blackpool, where the British-Irish Council have been meeting.