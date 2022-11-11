Glaswegian Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, has been recalling his war-time memories.

He told BBC Scotland reporter Aileen Clarke of his time in Germany when he and his fellow troops had to coax women and children out of bunkers as the World War II entered its final stage.

Sandy, who was a Royal Marine commando, said: "You put a bar of chocolate in their hands and it alters the whole war - as far as the children are concerned."