The first woman to work in Scotland's poppy factory says she sees the appeal as a symbol of both sacrifice and support.

Debbie Parkinson joined up in her teens and served in the Army, where she also met her husband.

Six years ago she began work at the Poppy Scotland factory, the first woman to work there in its almost 100 year history.

Debbie says she knows the poppy is important to many people, including now younger veterans who have been "through so much".