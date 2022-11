The UK is recruiting too many people from overseas into the NHS, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader argued immigration was not the solution to a staffing crisis as he called for more recruitment from within the UK.

Scotland's SNP government is spending £8m on hiring 750 nurses and midwives from overseas this winter.

In England, 34% of doctors joining the health service last year came from overseas - up from 18% in 2014.