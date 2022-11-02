My nightmare has still not ended

A damning report has highlighted failures in how NHS Tayside oversaw a surgeon who harmed patients for years.

The report was commissioned last year over unanswered questions and concerns from patients Jules Rose and Pat Kelly.

After her operation in 2013, Ms Rose discovered that Prof Sam Eljamel had taken out the wrong part of her body. He removed her tear gland instead of a tumour on her brain.

She still has not been told exactly when health bosses knew he was a risk to patients.

The latest Scottish government report said she should receive an apology.

The written apology she received from the board last month said it was sorry she "feels" there has been a breakdown in trust.

"I actually rejected the apology," she said.

Ms Rose said she wanted the chairwoman of the health board to explain why it will not offer a "whole-hearted apology" for its failures.

She said she was "sickened" that after the trauma she had suffered she still cannot move on.

"My nightmare began from the first day I was diagnosed with this rare brain tumour - and it still hasn't ended."