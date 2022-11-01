Police chief condemns 'deplorable' Dundee rioting

Police Scotland's Chief Superintendent Phil Davison has condemned the "reckless and deplorable" behaviour of young people who rioted on the streets of an area of Dundee.

No arrests had been made so far and there were no serious injuries, but officers were following several positive lines of inquiry and confirmed more officers would be drafted in to reassure the public.

He said: "I can assure our local residents that there will be an enhanced police presence in the coming days. I fully appreciate and understand the distress caused to local residents.

"Nobody should be in their house and seeing the sort of behaviour that we did last night."