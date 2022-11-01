Almost a quarter of Scotland's public charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) have developed faults, BBC analysis has found.

Snapshot data of almost 2,300 chargers installed using Scottish government grants uncovered issues at 535 units.

Transport Scotland said it would review the data but its own measurements suggest only a 2% fault rate.

There are still only 50,000 EVs on Scotland's roads but uptake has grown rapidly over the last year.