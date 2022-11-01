'I don't like depending on people'

Scotland has seen the worst performances on record for A&E waiting times and levels of delayed discharge.

The two problems are linked and means many hospitals beds are full. This puts extreme pressures on staff ahead of winter.

Fay Rosine is one of those patients who was delayed leaving Edinburgh Royal Infirmary because she needed a package of care to help her live independently at home.

The 79-year-old, from Prestonpans, was in ERI for four weeks after she fainted in the shower at her home and spent the night on the floor of the cubicle.

Her neighbour raised the alarm but it was the window cleaner who found her and called an ambulance to take her to A&E.

Fay was treated for the cuts and bruises from her fall as well as her blood pressure and diabetes.

However, she could not go home because she needed to work with physiotherapists to improve her strength so she could tackle the stairs in her house.

She would have also needed carers to come in regularly to provide assistance.

Fay's home was unsuitable to live in because of the stairs. She has moved into assisted living accommodation.