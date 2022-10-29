The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has identified his goal for the next council elections.

Alex Cole-Hamilton has set a target of winning more than 150 seats in 2027.

The party secured 87 seats in May. Mr Cole-Hamilton outlined his ambition at the party's rearranged autumn conference in Hamilton.

He told delegates: "We've identified the wards, we just need people to fill them."

Mr Cole-Hamilton said the strategy was called 150 Rising.