Peter Capaldi: 'Cosmic' Scots good at playing Dr Who

Former Dr Who star Peter Capaldi has told the BBC that Scots are good at playing the Time Lord because they are “quite cosmic”.

The Scottish actor told The Edit that Ncuti Gatwa, who was announced as the new Doctor Who earlier this year, is a "brilliant choice" and will be “amazing” in the role.

Earlier this week it was announced another Scot, David Tennant, would make a surprise return to the role.

Speaking at the premiere of his new Halloween thriller, The Devil's Hour, Capaldi also said he used to have fun answering the door to guisers (children going door-to-door at Halloween for sweets) during his time playing Dr Who.