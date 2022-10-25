A mother whose son was physically restrained at a special school has said it has left him traumatised.

Beth Morrison is launching plans for a new law in Calum's name. Ms Morrison wants the current guidelines on physical restraint to become legally enforceable, with mandatory recording and reporting of all incidents.

Calum, now 23, has learning disabilities, autism and epilepsy. Ms Morrison said his experiences as a child led to him telling her every day "please, mummy, no school".