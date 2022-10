Now you see it, now you don't - the UK's only solar eclipse of the year is spotted in Glasgow on Tuesday morning.

About a quarter of the Sun was blocked out as the Moon passed between it and the Earth.

The partial solar eclipse began at 10:08 BST in London - with the maximum eclipse occurring at 10:59. Above Glasgow the eclipse was at its peak just before 11:00.

This footage was taken by a camera on the roof of BBC Scotland's Glasgow HQ.