Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross wants unity behind new PM
The Scottish MP backed Rishi Sunak and highlighted his experience in the Treasury at a "very difficult economic period".
Mr Ross added: "While this has been a difficult time for the Conservative party for me, more importantly it has been a extremely difficult for people up and down the country and we need now to unite behind our PM and delver for people who are really struggling."