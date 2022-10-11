Judges hear Scottish independence referendum powers arguments

The Supreme Court will consider whether Scotland can call an independence referendum without the consent of the UK government.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a vote on 19 October 2023, but the UK government is opposed to holding a new vote.

The Scottish government is represented in this case by its principal legal adviser, the Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain.

The UK government is represented in this case by senior lawyer Sir James Eadie.

Arguments are being heard on 11 and 12 October, and a decision is not expected before December.