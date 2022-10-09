Nicola Sturgeon confident Scotland will become independent
Nicola Sturgeon has said she will "never, ever give up on Scottish democracy" if UK ministers continue to reject plans for an independence vote.
The first minister wants to hold a referendum on 19 October 2023, but Prime Minister Liz Truss opposes this.
The Supreme Court is to debate whether MSPs could set up a vote alone, and Ms Sturgeon has said she could use a future election to settle the issue.
Ms Sturgeon said the "vast majority" of Scots would take part in any vote.