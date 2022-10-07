First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that new licenses for North Sea oil and gas exploration should only be issued if a "robust" climate compatibility check is carried out.

Speaking ahead of her party's conference in Aberden, the SNP leader told BBC Scotland that she did she did not think the current system was robust enough.

"We need to make a careful, just transition away from oil and gas, which my government is focused on," she said.

"The route to lower energy costs and to energy security is renewable energy."