Daughter's plea over vulval cancer checks

Isobel Florence died just six months after being told she had a rare cancer.

The vulval cancer which claimed the life of the 71-year-old from Aberdeen is only diagnosed in just over 100 women in Scotland every year.

Her daughter Laura Christie is now determined to raise awareness.

"Nobody likes speaking about their nether regions do they, let alone having to go to a doctor and show them, but don't be embarrassed if you see any changes you've got to go," she said.

Mrs Florence had symptoms which included itching and bleeding and underwent test after test.

She was told she had vulval cancer in January and died in July.

Her daughter fears a lack of information and possible embarrassment are putting women's lives at risk.