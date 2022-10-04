Drug users in Fife are being given shopping vouchers in exchange for training in the use of overdose prevention drug naloxone.

The scheme - which is run by harm reduction charity With You - also sees users take tests for blood borne viruses while using the £20 vouchers as an incentive.

The charity hopes it will encourage regular visits by users every three months. It comes as Scotland’s drug death rate remains the highest in Europe.

Danielle Wong works for the charity and highlighted how the scheme works.