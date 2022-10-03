UK government is chaotic and inept - Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called the UK government chaotic and inept.

She made her criticism after the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng made a U-turn and scrapped plans to abolish the top rate of income tax in England, Wales and NI.

Nicola Sturgeon told BBC Scotland: "It is really hard to overstate the chaos and ineptitude at the heart of this UK government.

"Getting rid of the top rate of tax was always an immoral thing to do, so U-turning on that, however belatedly, is the right decision.

"But of course that decision comes too late for the many people who, because of the financial chaos unleashed last week, had mortgage deals withdrawn or who will now be paying higher interest rates on their mortgages."