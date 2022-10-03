King Charles speaks of late Queen's 'deep love of Scotland'

The new monarch has travelled to Scotland to officially declare Dunfermline as the country's latest city.

In a speech to dignitaries he said: "We gather to celebrate this great occasion but also to commemorate the life of Her late Majesty, whose deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life."

He added: "It is my hope that all those who live in, or who hail from, this very special place, will feel a real sense of pride at this latest chapter in your - in our - rich history, and that this new distinction will not merely burnish the legacy of the past but will also brighten the prospect of our future.

"That would, I know, gladden my dear mother’s heart, as it certainly gladdens mine."