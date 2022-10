A pregnant Scottish woman faces being forced to give birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine.

Jamielee Fielding went on holiday to Tenerife in August and was arrested before being sentenced to four months in prison.

She had not paid a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021.

She is now urging the UK authorities to help end her "living hell".