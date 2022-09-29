A new smart helmet could help firefighters locate people in smoke-filled buildings more quickly.

Feeds from thermal imaging cameras, radars and sensors provide real-time data of their surroundings, identifying people and other fire service crew.

Researchers from the Edinburgh Centre for Robotics hope to improve real-time communication between fire crews attending an incident.

The technology which is currently being tested could also give firefighters greater mobility within an incident, enabling them to assess and exit the scene of a fire more quickly.